The New Day vs. Randy Orton and The Revival Booked for SmackDown Live Main Event

The rivalry between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton doesn’t appear to be over quite yet. After a controversial double countout finish in their match at SummerSlam, Kingston finally picked up a definitive win over “The Viper” in a 20-minute bout at Clash of Champions on Sunday. However it appears WWE wants the feud to keep going, as it announced a six-man tag match for SmackDown Live this week that will feature Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods taking on Orton and The Revival.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder recently aligned themselves with Orton, referring to themselves online as #FTRKO, which led to a series of sneak attacks against The New Day. At one point the pair managed to badly damage Xavier Woods knee, which played a major role in their tag match on Sunday when they forced him to tap out via a Reverse Figure Four Leglock and win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite losing the tag titles, Kington seemed ready to move on both on social media and in his backstage post-match interview.

Bittersweet feeling tonight at #WWEClash. We came up short, but we also succeeded & around here, we take what we can get. Won’t be long until we’re back at full force. In the meantime, I don’t wanna hear ANYTHING from @RandyOrton anymore! #WeStillChamp — KOFI (@TrueKofi) September 16, 2019

“The win here tonight, it was validation,” Kingston said. “Definitively, not like at SummerSlam. I’m glad to have retained the championship but it left a bad taste in my mouth and the WWE Universe’s mouth to have a double countout. That’s not what I wanted to happen. Tonight, beyond a shadow of a doubt, I pinned Randy Orton in the middle of the ring. So he can’t tell me nothing.”

Since winning the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, Kingston successfully retained the title in matches against Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe before finally taking down the 13-time former world champion. As of Tuesday his reign has reached 163 days, which puts him ahead of the like of Edge, Eddie Guerrero, Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho in terms of most days as WWE Champion. He’ll have the chance to surpass Jinder Mahal’s controversial 170-day reign as champ from two years ago if he can hold onto the title for another full week.

Other segments announced for SmackDown Live this week include Baron Corbin’s coronation as King of the Ring, a sit-down interview with Erick Rowan and Shane McMahon addressing his decision to fire Kevin Owens.