The New Day vs. The O.C. Booked for SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live will feature a bit of faction warfare this week when The New Day will take on The O.C. in a six-man tag match.

Thanks to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s victory in the triple threat title match for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday, all three members of The O.C. will enter Tuesday night’s show as champions. Meanwhile Kofi Kingston is still your defending WWE Champion, while Xavier Woods and Big E won the SmackDown Tag Titles for the group at Extreme Rules.

“Fresh off their title victory, The O.C. are coming to SmackDown LIVE to continue their celebration,” WWE.com wrote in the preview for the match. “In the main event, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods of The New Day will battle United States Champion AJ Styles & Raw Tag Team Champions Gallows & Anderson of The O.C. in a Six-Man Tag Team Champions vs. Champions Match.”

Tuesday night’s show will also feature Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler and a special edition of “The King’s Court” with Jerry “The King” Lawler and guest Trish Stratus.

Both Kingston and AJ Styles already matches booked for SummerSlam coming up on Aug. 11. Kingston will defend his title against an old rival in Randy Orton, while Styles will take on Ricochet for the United States Championship in a rematch from Extreme Rules.

The group formerly known as The Club first reunited in early July when Styles turned heel and aligned himself with his old buddies from New Japan to take down Ricochet. He revealed in a recent interview with Sporting News that he had been trying to get the group back together for a while.

“I’ve been seeking that for a while now,” Styles said. “It’s just one of those things where I know how talented these guys are and the chemistry we have together. It’s unbelievable. That’s why we did so well in Japan because you have six guys – more than that, by the time I was out of there that enjoyed being together. We hung out. We’re actually friends and to this very day we hang out. We don’t have to ride with each other, but we do. We enjoy being together. You can’t teach chemistry and to have us together again, man, it’s awesome. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”