WWE SmackDown Spoilers for New Year’s Day Episode

WWE taped Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live in Pittsburgh on Saturday in order to give WWE Superstars both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day off, and the results have made their way online via a report from Wrestling Inc.

The New Day announced they’ll all be in the Royal Rumble

Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy via a Coquina Clutch, earning himself a spot in the main event Fatal 5 Way match to determine the new No. 1 contender for Daniel Bryan’s WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon had a backstage segment where Styles nearly attacks Vince again. Vince then tells Shane he wants to see “the real AJ Styles.”

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Rusev and Lana during their United States Championship celebration. Lana ended up getting hurt after Rusev took a superkick, and Rusev was knocked out after getting hit by a Kinshasa.

Sonya Deville defeated Naomi after Mandy Rose distracted her by putting a photo of her in a towel on the Titantron, saying she sent it to Jimmy Uso.

John Cena returned to cut a promo but was interrupted by Becky Lynch, who claimed she was taking his place. This led to a mixed-tag match against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega, which Lynch won after tossing Cena out of the ring and forcing Vega to tap out.

Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella argued backstage over who should get a shot at Asuka’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Triple H said a No. 1 contender would be determined down the road.

Styles defeated Joe, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali to earn a title shot against Bryan at the Rumble. The match ended after Joe prevented Mysterio from picking up the win, allowing Styles to hit Orton with a 450 Splash to get the pin.

WWE’s next pay-perview, Royal Rumble, will take place on Jan. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Along with Styles vs. Bryan, the show will feature and men’s and women’s Rumble match, Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and a four-way match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Official entrants for both Rumble matches thus far include the New Day, R-Truth, Drew McIntyre, Carmella, Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Truth and Carmella and guaranteed the No. 30 spots in their respective matches for winning the Mixed-Match Challenge back at TLC.