WWE SmackDown Will Air On FS1 Next Week Due To World Series

Next Friday night, the MLB World Series will force WWE SmackDown’s television coverage to change for the first time since moving to FOX two weeks ago.

In what will be the fourth edition of the show on FOX, SmackDown will be moved to FS1 in order to accomodate the Fall Classic. We had reported back in August that this was going to be the case, as MLB’s World Series schedule was available at that time and game three was listed for a Friday night.

This looks like the only time this year that SmackDown will be forced to move channels due to FOX’s other sports commitments.

Next week’s SmackDown has the following advertised:

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez come face to face

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear to promote WWE Crown Jewel

WWE also acknowledged several times during tonight’s broadcast of SmackDown on FOX that the show would move to FS1 next week for one week only.

Next week’s edition of SmackDown takes place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

SmackDown won’t be the only wrestling show facing off against the World Series for television ratings next week. Game two of the World Series takes place on Wednesday night and will go head to head with both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. If the World Series goes to seven games, the seventh and deciding game would also occur on a Wednesday the following week (October 30th). No World Series games are scheduled for Monday night.