WWE SmackDown's Pat McAfee Joining ESPN's College GameDay

Pat McAfee is busier than ever these days, as he continues to lead his own show (The Pat McAfee Show) while also joining Michael Cole on SmackDown commentary, and that's also not factoring in his occasional matches in the ring, like at SummerSlam. Now McAfee is reportedly adding another role to his resume, as The New York Post's Andrew Marchand is reporting that McAfee will join ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member. ESPN hasn't commented but McAfee now has, confirming it and revealing he's been having talks to sort out details with WWE.

In a previous tweet, McAfee teased the announcement, writing "My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I'd be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do. Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland. Have a great night beautiful people. I appreciate u all more than u could imagine"

It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.



GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER



So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly



Will lead show manana w/ all the deets



🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

The report says that McAfee will continue to do his daily show and will also continue his work with WWE on Friday nights, so if this is accurate he will be quite busy, as GameDay airs on Saturday mornings. McAfee is no stranger to the show as he has made previous appearances, and he is scheduled to be on the show this Saturday for the Alabama vs Texas game.

McAfee is also in the middle of a deal with FanDuel (a four-year deal), and he is also doing alternative broadcasts on select games on ESPN2 as part of Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. Now he's part of the GameDay cast, and odds are he'll reference the announcement on SmackDown.

Speaking of SmackDown, this week's episode is set to feature the fallout from Clash at the Castle, including Roman Reigns and the new member of the Bloodline, who was revealed to be NXT 2.0's Solo Sikoa. Solo helped Reigns at a key moment in his match against Drew McIntyre, and helped Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The episode will also feature another appearance from Braun Strowman, who made his return to WWE on Monday Night Raw but is thought to be making a home on SmackDown.

