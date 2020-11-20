WWE SmackDown: Several Big Segments Announced For Tonight

The final WWE television episode before Survivor Series takes place tonight as SmackDown airs on FOX. Unlike some of the past few weeks where details were scarce, WWE has revealed several segments for tonight's broadcast in what looks to be a pretty stacked show. In particular, the company has announced that Daniel Bryan will make his television return after being away for several weeks following an attack by Jey Uso.

Via WWE.com:

Tomorrow night, Daniel Bryan returns to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since being brutally mauled by Jey Uso three weeks ago at the urging of Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Bryan will have a chance for payback when he steps into the ring with Uso in a rematch.

Will WWE’s “Yes!” Man get payback on the volatile Samoan? Or will he once again pay for interfering in family business? Find out tonight at 8/7C on SmackDown.

Also announced for tonight's show is a match between Murphy and Seth Rollins. This follows last week's evolution of the storyline that saw Murphy welcomed into the Mysterio clan.

WWE writes:

After Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins by helping Rey Mysterio triumph over The SmackDown Savior in a brutal No Holds Barred Match, Rollins has demanded a one-on-one match with his former disciple. Considering that the irate Rollins will be out of payback, does Murphy have what it takes to overcome The Architect?

Lastly, there will a contract signing between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for their match at Survivor Series. On last week's show, McIntyre showed up to SmackDown and vowed that he would defeat Randy Orton for the WWE title on Raw and go on to face Reigns at the PPV.

That's exactly what happened and the two men will make the match official tonight.

