WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Open Challenge, and Surprise Return

Tonight is set to be another action-packed WWE SmackDown, and it appears that there might be a few surprises for longtime WWE fans in the mix as well. There will also be several Champions in attendance, as the Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to SmackDown, and he's probably not going to love what happened with The Bloodline in his absence. Combined with a mystery Tag partner, a possible big return, a Championship Open Challenge, and another entry in the surreal journey of Bray Wyatt, and you've got quite a show, and we've got your full preview of what to expect right here.

Let's address Reigns and The Bloodline first. Last week the issues between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn resulted in Jey ignoring Zayn's requests to stay away from Logan Paul, which had been mandated by Reigns. Unfortunately, after Paul started talking in the ring, Jey couldn't help himself and attacked Paul. Paul then got in a big punch and decked Jey, and Zayn looked petrified by what this could mean when Reigns gets back. Tonight Zayn will team with Solo Sikoa to take on the Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland, and hopefully, they can get a win to make Reigns happy.

There will also be an open challenge from SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and in the past, this has led to some stellar matches in the ring. A new report earlier today however added a twist to this, as it is expected for Tenille Dashwood, aka WWE's Emma, to make her return to WWE by answering this challenge. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but if she does return, this would be the latest in a line of Triple H moves that will make longtime fans happy, especially for those who remember how good Emma was in NXT and as a heel on the main roster.

There is also a big six-man Tag Team match scheduled between Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma, though there is still mystery around who will be helping Hit Row even the odds. Whether this means a permanent new member or just someone eager to take Legado down a peg remains to be seen, but this should be a fun match regardless of who ends up taking that spot.

Finally, it was just revealed that Bray Wyatt will be making another appearance on SmackDown, moving his ongoing story forward with either a new backstage promo or a live appearance in the ring. Last time around he teased a darker turn for his character, and then we got a video that revealed our first look at Uncle Howdy. Theories are out there that Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas could also be returning to WWE, so is he Uncle Howdy? Or is this just something completely different? Hopefully, we'll get some answers tonight.

