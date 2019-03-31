WWE SmackDown: Segments Announced For Final Show Before WrestleMania

The final WWE televised event before WrestleMania will be this Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live on the USA Network, and we are starting to have some matches and segments that are planned for the show become advertised.

The biggest match announced for the show at this point is Rey Mysterio taking on Andrade. Mysterio is set to face Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania next Sunday, while Andrade has been confirmed as an entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. These two have had some great matches in recent months and Tuesday night should be no different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are also expecting Kurt Angle to have a match on the show as he continues his farewell tour, though no opponent has been announced as of yet. On last week’s edition of SmackDown, Angle faced AJ Styles.

Speaking of AJ Styles, he was unceremoniously RKO’ed last week and will get a chance to go face to face with Randy Orton this week as a result. WWE has announced a Kevin Owens Show segment featuring both men for Tuesday night.

Finally, a contract signing between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will take place on SmackDown. This will be the first time the two go face to face on television since Kingston became the number one contender on last week’s show following a tag team gauntlet match that was won by his New Day teammates, Xavier Woods and Big E. The final team the New Day defeated in that match was Bryan and Rowan, with Big E trapping Rowan under a turned over announce table outside of the ring to gain the count-out victory.

Lastly, though not yet announced, it is expected that WWE will make official a title defense for The Usos at WrestleMania during this Tuesday night’s show. The New Day seem like a possible challenger, though it sounds like it could be a multi-team match.