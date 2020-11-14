WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Down, Viewership Ranks Low Among Competition

The overnight WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in, and the initial report shows a slight drop-off from last week's numbers. According to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.142 million viewers on Friday night on FOX. This number comes from a first hour that drew 2.111 million and a second hour that did 2.172 million. Final numbers will be out on Monday. Last week's show averaged 2.315 million viewers when the final numbers came in on Monday. We'd expect this week's numbers to go up slightly when finals figures are released on Monday as well.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown's 2.142 million viewers ranked eighth place across network television on Friday night, last among competition. Every single program that aired in prime time on CBS, ABC, and NBC topped SmackDown's viewership.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.60 rating which ranked number two across network television on Friday night. The show was topped by Shark Tank which did a 0.70 in the demo. Last week, SmackDown did a 0.70 among 18-49 year old viewers.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown this week drew a 0.40 demo rating. This tied Shark Tank for number one on the night across network television and was equal to the 0.40 demo rating SmackDown drew last week.

SmackDown featured a show long story of Drew McIntyre from Raw showing up on SmackDown to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre pushed the fact that he will defeat Orton this Monday night on Raw for the WWE Championship and go on to face Reigns at Survivor Series. On SmackDown, McIntyre wrestled (and defeated) Jey Uso in the show's main event.

