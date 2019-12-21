WWE SmackDown Ratings and Viewership Up Slightly This Week

The WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in for Friday night’s show, and both numbers saw some good news for WWE this week.

According to the overnight figures published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.415 million viewers this week on FOX. That was up narrowly (about three percent) compared to last week’s show, which drew 2.338 million viewers across its two hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the key ratings demographics, SmackDown also ticked up. With 18-49 year old viewers, SmackDown returned to the 0.70 level it was at two weeks ago (last week’s show drew a 0.65). This was good enough for first place on network television on Friday night among that age demo.

With 18-34 year olds, SmackDown also finished first for the night on network television. The show drew a 0.45 (up from 0.40 last week), which just barely defeated the I Love Lucy Christmas Special that aired on CBS (0.40). That show featured a newly colorized episode of the iconic TV series that had been promoted by CBS.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown’s 2.415 million viewers was second-to-last for the night on network television, only defeating Global Citizen Prize on NBC, which went head to head with SmackDown’s first hour.

The aforementioned I Love Lucy special won the night in viewership, drawing 4.892 million viewers.