WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Up, First Place In Key Demos

The WWE SmackDown on FOX overnight ratings are in for the December 27th broadcast, and the numbers showed an overall increase in viewership this week.

Across the show’s two hours, SmackDown averaged 2.439 million viewers, up from 2.395 million last week. The viewership placed SmackDown number six on network television on Friday night in terms of pure viewership, beating out every program on ABC but losing out to every program on NBC and CBS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Topping SmackDown in viewership were Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Dolly Parton’s Christmas, and Dateline NBC. Hawaii Five-O won the night in that department with viewership of 4.811 million.

In the 18-49 key ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.65 (down from 0.70 last week). This placed SmackDown first place among competition in that demo on network television for the night.

In the 18-34 ratings demographic, SmackDown finished with a 0.40 rating, also good for first place on the night on network television. This number was down compared to last week’s show that did a 0.45.

SmackDown finished first for the night in every key sales demo, also winning among 25-54 year olds with a 0.80.

This week’s show was main evented by a triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and King Corbin with the winner going on to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble in January. That match was won by Daniel Bryan.