WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks Takes Shots at Bayley Ahead of Championship Grudge Match

At Clash of Champions Bayley got a brutal surprise after Sasha Banks surprised her with a steel chair after her match with Asuka, making a point that she wasn't letting this go and was going to come for that SmackDown Women's Championship. Banks would address what happened on tonight's SmackDown, and she more than delivered. She told Bayley she was nothing but a coward, and stupid for not thinking she would let medical clearance stop her from making a point at Clash of Champions.

She then said Bayley was using her to become the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history. "I know that you're not here tonight because you're scared of me, but Bayley, come next week, it's going to be me vs you for the one thing you love the most, your SmackDown Women's Championship".

She then removed the neck brace and stared straight into the camera. "Because you and I both know that when it comes down to you and me, and there's nobody there to save you, you don't stand a chance B****!"

Banks will finally get her chance to dethrone Bayley and take the Championship from her hands, though we figure Bayley will have something to say about all this before that match actually happens.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Roman Reigns will be officially crowned Tribal Chief, Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy will battle in an Intercontinental Championship Match, and Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown for a special edition of "The KO Show" with Alexa Bliss."

Here is what's on deck:

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs Jeff Hardy

Kevin Owens Brings Alexa Bliss to The KO Show

Roman Reigns Crowned as Tribal Chief

What did you think of Banks' comments? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!