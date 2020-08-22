WWE SmackDown: Sonya Deville Breaks Silence After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt and Raises the SummerSlam Stakes

✖

Tonight featured another interesting step in the Mandy Rose Sonya Deville storyline, as Mandy came out earlier in the night and said that she wants her and Sonya to turn the page on this and go back to being friends, doing what they know they should do. We then saw Sonya backstage, and she was approached by Dana Brooke, who told her she was so sorry about what recently happened to Sonya, referencing the attempting kidnapping that was all too real. Sonya slapped Brooke and then went out to the ring, addressing Mandy directly, and that's where she raised the stakes for her and Mandy's match at SummerSlam in a major way.

Deville said that this was an example of Rose running away from a fight, saying of course she would try and backtrack and go a different way. Deville then said that the hair vs hair match is not enough, and so she revealed that the match would be a No Disqulaifitions match, but that was not all.

She then said that in addition to the No DQ match, the match would also have another huge stipulation. The loser of the SummerSlam match will not just have to leave SmackDown, but WWE entirely, meaning this might be the last time we see one of these superstars in a WWE ring.

Deville said she is sick of Mandy, and this is the only way to truly get rid of her and put her down. Now the stakes are incredibly high, so if you thought the match was going to be brutal before, it's now reached an even crazier level.

We recently spoke to Deville about the big match, and even then she was annoyed by the sheer mention of Rose's name.

"I mean, it's really not about winning anymore, because I already know I'm better than Mandy in the ring," Deville said. "It's about getting rid of her. I don't, I don't want her in the division. I don't want her anywhere near me. She's been like a thorn in my side for the last five years, and I'm so sick, to be honest, I'm sick of hearing her name, even in this interview right now, it's annoying me. I don't want to hear Mandy Rose's name anymore. It's Sonya Deville's time. I'm the star now."

All eyes point to SummerSlam now, and guess we'll just have to see how this plays out.

