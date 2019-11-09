WWE’s The New Day Become New SmackDown Tag Team Champions

WWE SmackDown was back in full force tonight, and with the roster all in the building after last week’s big traveling fiasco, it was time to put some Championships on the line. Up for grabs tonight were the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, featuring a face-off between The New Day (made up of Kofi Kingston and Big E) and The Revival (Dawson and Wilder). The winners would go on to take part in a match at Survivor Series, and if The New Day could take the victory they would become seven-time Tag Team Champions. After a hard-hitting throw down in the ring by all four competitors, it was The New Day holding up the belts and taking the title of Tag Team Champions.

The New Day seemed in a groove early, putting the hurt on Wilder. Wilder looked hurt but it was all a ruse, and the match would go on. Eventually, Big E would get into the action against Wilder, and despite Revival working together extremely well, The New Day would prove too much for them.

Big E would get Wilder down and allow Kingston to get the pin, making The New Day Tag Team Champions, and they and the fans in attendance had a ball celebrating the big win.

