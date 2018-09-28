WWE Ranks the Top 15 SmackDown Matches of All Time

With SmackDown 1000 looming, WWE is already feeling nostalgic. To get us looking ahead what may happen on October 16, WWE just released a countdown of the best matches in the history of SmackDown.

WWE uncorked the first episode of SmackDown on April 29, 1999, and ever since, The Blue Brand supplied a stage for the rise of several wrestling icons. Whether is the show’s patron saint, The Rock, or a proving ground for up and comers like Edge and John Cena, SmackDown has been a lucrative venture for WWE.

What’s amazing is that some names who are matches made the cut in the early 2000’s are still active Superstars today.

15. Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H – Intercontinental Championship Match: April 12, 2001 14. Team Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero & Tajiri – WWE Tag Team Championship Match: May 29, 2003 13. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch – SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match, Jan. 17, 2017 12. Triple H vs. The Rock – WWE Championship Match w/ Shawn Michaels & Shane McMahon as special guest referees: Aug. 26, 1999 11. Kurt Angle vs. Booker T – WCW Championship Match: July 26, 2001 10. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – June 27, 2017 9. Eddie Guerrero vs. John Cena – United States Championship Parking Lot Brawl: Sept 11, 2003 8. Rey Mysterio vs. Matt Hardy – Cruiserweight Championship Match: June 5, 2003 7. John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Aug. 1 2017 6. JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero – WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: July 15, 2004 5. Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Los Guerreros – No. 1 Contender Match for WWE Tag Team Championship: Oct. 24, 2002 4. The New Day vs. Bludgeon Brothers – SmackDown Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Match, Aug. 21, 2018 3. The Shield vs. Randy Orton & Team Hell No: June 14, 2013 2. Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – WWE Championship Iron Man Match: Sept. 18, 2003 1. Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero – No Disqualification Match: Sept. 26, 2002

With SmackDown 1000 being essential he prefaces to SmackDown on Fox, next months show will likely be packed with cameos and blockbuster matches.

While nothing has been confirmed WWE did put out this press release on the big night.