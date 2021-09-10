WWE SmackDown’s Paul Heyman Addresses Naomi Being In The Bloodline

Naomi made her big return to WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago, but she has yet to get a match or even some promo time in the ring. That’s because co-general manager Sonya Deville can’t seem to be bothered with making some time or space for her, as we’ve seen her brush Naomi off the past two weeks. Hopefully, that changes on tonight’s SmackDown, but because she’s not being used, fans have taken to booking their own version of what should happen with Naomi, and many have wanted her to become a part of The Bloodline, which includes Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso. In a new interview with The New York Post, Paul Heyman was asked about Naomi being in The Bloodline, and his comments very much indicate she is a part of the team, even if we don’t see that play out live on Television (via Fightful).

“I don’t look at only one person as a potential addition to The Bloodline. I think there is a daily assessment as to what The Bloodline needs and what the presentation requires on television. At the moment I think we are addressing the enormous box office attractions that are now coming back seemingly all the time against the Tribal Chief and the fact that The Usos, who are reigning defending SmackDown tag team champions, are being pushed to the limit by the best tag team to come along besides The Usos in the past 20 years, the Street Profits. We’re telling quite a few stories right now. As the year continues and we get into 2022, are there more stories to tell involving other personalities? I’m sure that there are. And just because someone is not on television with us doesn’t mean they’re not within eyesight of The Bloodline and doesn’t mean they’re not a member of The Bloodline. It just means we’re not presenting them on TV as such.”

So, it would definitely seem as if Naomi is considered part of The Bloodline, even if there’s not some big angle featuring her with the group on SmackDown. Hopefully, that changes, because she would make an excellent addition to the team, and heel Naomi could be quite fun, especially as part of this group.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back! Brock Lesnar is set to return to SmackDown. Plus, Edge looks to settle things with Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her WWE Extreme Rules showdown against Bianca Belair official. Don’t miss when SmackDown journeys to The World’s Most Famous Arena, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Here’s the full card:

Brock Lesnar returns

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair contract signing

The Usos vs The Street Profits

