WWE Fans Didn’t Know Starrcade 2019 Was Happening on Sunday Night

WWE's third annual Starrcade event, a revival of the classic WCW pay-per-view, took place on

WWE’s third annual Starrcade event, a revival of the classic WCW pay-per-view, took place on Sunday night on the WWE Network in Duluth, Georgia. But according to numerous fans on Twitter, they had no idea the show was even happening this weekend. Very little mention of the show’s existence was made on WWE television this week, and most of the announcement’s for the event’s surprising-solid card were kept solely on WWE’s social media channels. The first revived Starrcade show in 2017 was an untelevised house show, while the 2018 version had a small handful of matches air live with the rest serving as dark matches.

Sunday’s card includes a WWE Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman (in a Steel Cage), a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and a special edition of the Kevin Owens Show featuring “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

