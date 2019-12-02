WWE Fans Didn’t Know Starrcade 2019 Was Happening on Sunday Night

WWE’s third annual Starrcade event, a revival of the classic WCW pay-per-view, took place on Sunday night on the WWE Network in Duluth, Georgia. But according to numerous fans on Twitter, they had no idea the show was even happening this weekend. Very little mention of the show’s existence was made on WWE television this week, and most of the announcement’s for the event’s surprising-solid card were kept solely on WWE’s social media channels. The first revived Starrcade show in 2017 was an untelevised house show, while the 2018 version had a small handful of matches air live with the rest serving as dark matches.

Sunday’s card includes a WWE Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman (in a Steel Cage), a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and a special edition of the Kevin Owens Show featuring “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Check out some of the best reactions from fans in the list below.

#Starrcade is tonight? I had no fucking idea. I don’t care that it’s basically a house show, you put all that fucking energy promoting them Saudi shows that everyone complains about but fuck all to promote a show that for at least nostalgia purposes some of us want to watch. pic.twitter.com/yhmDos6hMX — Klondike Bill (@ItsKlondikeBill) December 1, 2019

What is the point of #Starrcade when there is literally no hype up for it?



Starrcade was WCW’s Wrestlemania now it’s a glorified house show #wwe #raw #SmackDown #nxt



They shit on it every year pic.twitter.com/fBOynk3ONt — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) December 1, 2019

Starrcade should have been treated as another WWE pay-per-view starrcade is legendary and now it’s just treated like a house show SMH pic.twitter.com/f3Okq7lcM0 — Xavier Estrada (@heel_xavier) December 2, 2019

I didn’t even know they were doing Starrcade this year until I saw this tweet, let alone tonight — Bring Back Test (@FOKINGCleaner) December 1, 2019

I didn’t know Starrcade was today. — Anissa Barr (@AnissaBarrr) December 1, 2019

