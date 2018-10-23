WWE’s Stephanie McMahon Comments On Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Announcement

Roman Reigns and Stephanie McMahon have often been on opposite sides when it comes to storylines in WWE, but the Chief Brand Officer for WWE is nothing but inspired by Reigns in real life.

Reigns announced on Monday Night Raw that he would be relinquishing the title and taking time off to fight leukemia, and his heartfelt speech to fans and his fellow superstars stuck with McMahon well after the show. She shared a photo of Reigns on Instagram and had nothing but praise for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“”I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife that when life throws a curveball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time! @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman for being a true Champion and a beacon of light, hope and courage for us all.”

WWE released an official statement regarding Reigns and his fight with Leukemia. “Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anao’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008,” the statement read. “Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.”

Reigns made it clear though that he will be coming back to the ring, and by no means is he done for good.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”