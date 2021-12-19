Watch: Steve Austin Celebrates 57th Birthday With a Beer Bath

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin took to Instagram over the weekend to thank everyone for the birthday wishes as the WWE Hall of Famer turned 57. He uploaded a video of himself stomping towards the camera before giving himself a beer bath and flipping the bird to the camera. He wrote, “Oh Hell Yeah!!! Thanks for all of the Happy Birthday wishes! Been a great hell raising 57 years. Here’s to 57 more. And that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so. @esbcbrews @brokenskullbeer #brokenskullipa Best IPA in America.” By Sunday the video had nearly one million views, with the top comment coming from The Rock — “F—. Yes. Happy Bornday brother.”

In an interview with Talk is Jericho earlier this year, Austin discussed why he has consistently shot down every idea of coming back for one more match. “The Texas Rattlesnake” still hasn’t wrestled since his final WrestleMania match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me to coming back a couple times, but you know Chris, I love the business so much,” Austin said. “I love it more than anybody else. I can only speak for myself, but I love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business.

“If you’re really going to make a comeback, let’s say it was gonna be high-profile match at WrestleMania,” he continued. “Taker, when I talked to him, he trained all year or recovered from having surgery, and then write trained for a three or four month camp to get ready for one match. I would really have to undergo a three or four month camp. I’m one of those guys where I don’t have an addictive personality, but I’m addicted to the wrestling business. All of a sudden, I’m putting in all the hard work and get back to being around the ring, being around the business, that is my number one passions in my life.”

He then added, “To get hooked on it again just for one match and to me, it would have been so anti-climactic. Go out there and do it, and then whatever the finish was. And then the people go home, but what does it all mean in the big picture? Stone Cold had a comeback, and the match was a three and a half Meltzer five star rating. ‘It ain’t great enough,’ and even if I crushed it, what would it mean? I just had to say, man, stay away, and I’ve stayed away.”