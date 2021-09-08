Steve Austin Reflects on WWE Match With The Rock Following 9/11

WWE will be releasing a new documentary this coming Friday titled Never Forget: WWE Returns after 9/11, which reflects on the Sept. 13, 2001, edition of Thursday Night SmackDown as the nation prepares for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Taking place in Houston, Texas, that show saw a rare dark match take place between WWF Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and WCW Champion The Rock, ending in a disqualification. The two legends would only face each other in two more televised singles matches before the end of Austin’s in-ring career — the 2001 Rebellion pay-per-view that November and at WrestleMania XIX two years later.

The company released a special teaser for the special on Wednesday, featuring comments from “Stone Cold.” The WWE Hall of Famer said, “Me and Rock went out there, tore the place down and tried to entertain those people as much as we could. For a very special moment like that, we were going to bust our ass to make sure everybody have a good time.

“If you’re in Texas, I mean, you’re in the heart of America. It meant a lot for me, you know, representing the great state of Texas. I know everybody in Texas was proud of the efforts that we put forth,” he added.

The documentary’s synopsis reads, “WWE commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with an all-new documentary, Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11,” WWE wrote. “Hear from Superstars like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge and many more as they remember being involved in one of the most emotional and patriotic SmackDown episodes in WWE history just two days after the attacks.” The video will be available on Peacock as well as WWE’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

