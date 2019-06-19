WWE Stomping Grounds: Tag Team Title Match Added to the Card

WWE announced a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match for this Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV event during SmackDown on Tuesday evening.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan will defend their titles against the team of Heavy Machinery, Tucker and Otis. Bryan and Rowan did guest commentary during SmackDown as Heavy Machinery faced, and defeated, the B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas).

The match between Machinery and the B Team wasn’t much to write home about and mostly served the purpose of letting Bryan build the Stomping Grounds match while on commentary. Bryan succeeded in doing so, excelling on the microphone as he always does these days.

The highlight was Bryan noting that Heavy Machinery should not be aspiring to be the new Bushwhackers, they should be aspiring to be the Sheepheders. He said if you’ve never heard of them, you should look them up on the WWE Network.

It was a great line as a fair amount of today’s fans probably have no idea that the Bushwhackers and the Sheepherders are one in the same. The team originally competed as the Sheepherders in New Zealand, and later the NWA, where they achieved a great amount of success as a serious tag team. When they were brought to the WWE in the late 1980s, they were given the gimmick of the Bushwhackers and turned into a comedy act.

“No one should aspire to be The #Bushwackers. If anything, they should aspire to be The #Sheepherders! Look it up on @WWENetwork!” – @WWEDanielBryan You all have homework now. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gf415QRHgU — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2019

Bryan on commentary playing Internet Wrestling Fan, ragging on Koko B. Ware’s HOF credentials and demanding we forget the Bushwhackers and look up Sheepherders footage on the WWE Network #SDLive — Greg Parks (@gregmparks) June 19, 2019

The updated card for WWE Stomping Grounds is as follows: