WWE Stomping Grounds: Tag Team Title Match Added to the Card

WWE announced a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match for this Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV event during SmackDown on Tuesday evening.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan will defend their titles against the team of Heavy Machinery, Tucker and Otis. Bryan and Rowan did guest commentary during SmackDown as Heavy Machinery faced, and defeated, the B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas).

The match between Machinery and the B Team wasn’t much to write home about and mostly served the purpose of letting Bryan build the Stomping Grounds match while on commentary. Bryan succeeded in doing so, excelling on the microphone as he always does these days.

The highlight was Bryan noting that Heavy Machinery should not be aspiring to be the new Bushwhackers, they should be aspiring to be the Sheepheders. He said if you’ve never heard of them, you should look them up on the WWE Network.

It was a great line as a fair amount of today’s fans probably have no idea that the Bushwhackers and the Sheepherders are one in the same. The team originally competed as the Sheepherders in New Zealand, and later the NWA, where they achieved a great amount of success as a serious tag team. When they were brought to the WWE in the late 1980s, they were given the gimmick of the Bushwhackers and turned into a comedy act.

The updated card for WWE Stomping Grounds is as follows:

  • WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match
    Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • WWE Universal Championship Match
    Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
    Special Referee: To Be Revealed by Baron Corbin
  • WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
    Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
  • WWE United States Championship Match
    Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery
  • WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Triple Threat Match
    Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
  • Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods
