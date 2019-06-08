WWE Stomping Grounds: New Matches Announced For The Show

WWE’s next PPV event is in just two weeks time and we have had several matches confirmed for the show, titled Stomping Grounds.

The events at Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown lead to some new matches being announced. We’ll get rematches of the very same WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship bouts we saw on Friday, as well as a few new bouts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmed for the show on June 23rd at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington are:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

The only one of these matches that is fresh is the Bliss vs. Bayley bout. Bliss, a RAW superstar, appeared on SmackDown this past week for a special “Moment of Bliss” segment. That evolved into Bliss, Carmella, and Charlotte Flair all vying to become number one contender in a triple threat match. Bliss emerged victorious via an assist from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

At this point, Reigns and McIntyre have been feuding for several months. McIntyre cost Reigns a victory over Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

Lynch and Evans faced off at Money in The Bank, and Evans eventually helped cost Lynch the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her match with Flair.

Meanwhile, Rollins vs. Corbin and Ziggler vs. Kingston are two matches that we just saw at Super ShowDown and will see once again in two weeks. As always, Brock Lesnar and his Money In The Bank briefcase loom largely over both championship bouts. Though he has teased a cash-in against Rollins, Lesnar could just as easily use his championship opportunity against SmackDown’s Kingston.