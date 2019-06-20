WWE Stomping Grounds Start Time, How to Watch

WWE will host its next event, Stomping Grounds, on Sunday night at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

The event features a nine-match card, including seven championship bouts. Both the Universal and WWE Championship matches are rematches from Super ShowDown roughly two weeks earlier (Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler), though they both have new stipulations added in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event will begin with an hour-long kickoff show on YouTube and WWE’s various social media channels at 6 p.m. Eastern. The show will then officially start at 7 p.m. live on the WWE Network.

Check out the full card in the list below

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (w/ Special Guest Referee)

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery

The New Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The big question mark walking into the show is who will be the special guest referee for the Universal Championship match. Corbin has the ability to choose the referee, but each of his choices over the past two weeks have been met by a steel chair-swinging Rollins.

There’s also the matter of Brock Lesnar, who still has the Money in the Bank briefcase after failing to cash it in on Rollins at Super ShowDown.