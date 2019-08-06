WWE SummerSlam 2019 Betting Odds

WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, will take place on Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday.

The show’s card is overall pretty stacked with some bitter championship feuds (Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya), returning legends (Goldberg, Trish Stratus) and matches that simply look great on paper (AJ Styles vs. Ricochet, Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with every WWE pay-per-view, Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the betting odds for east match. Check out the lines for each match below.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Line: Lesnar -200, Rollins +150

“The Beast” beat Rollins for the title at Extreme Rules via Money in the Bank cash-in, has a history of lengthy reigns with the title and has beaten “The Architect” to a bloody pulp the last two week. So it’s no wonder that Lesnar is walking into the match as the favorite.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Submission Match)

Line: Lynch -300, Natalya +200

It’s highly unlikely that Lynch loses her title on the same week that WWE announces she’ll be on the cover of WWE 2K20. Plus it’s a Submission match, and WWE rarely has their babyface champions lose via tapping out.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Line: Kingston -200, Orton +150

Kingston’s reign as WWE Champion recently passed 100 days and his popularity seems to be at an all-time high. But given Orton’s status as a perennial main eventer and SmackDown Live‘s upcoming move to FOX, it’s possible WWE wants an established star like Orton to be world champion for that premiere episode. So don’t count out the possibility of an upset.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon

Line: Bayley -200, Moon +150

Based on her NXT run, Moon has all the makings of being a major star in WWE’s women’s division. But whether or not WWE is ready to run with her as champion remains to be seen.

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

Line: Styles -200, Ricochet +150

The O.C. is riding high with Styles as United States Champion and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as Raw Tag Team Champions. However Ricochet is being pushed as one of Raw’s rising babyfaces, and an “overcome the odds” win over Styles on a big stage would continue that momentum.

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

Line: Flair -200, Stratus +150

This one feels like it should lean heavier in Flair’s favor. She’s one of WWE’s top female stars, she’s heavily featured in the WWE 2K20 advertising as part of The Four Horsewomen, and she’ll likely be back in the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture once SmackDown’s network move gets closer. Stratus is already a WWE Hall of Famer and gains nothing from the win, while Flair gets another massive feather in her cap if she beats a legend.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Line: Owens -400, McMahon +250

Owens has a new lease on life when he turned babyface last month, while McMahon’s run as a heel authority seems to be running out of steam. It’s no wonder that Owens is so heavily favored.