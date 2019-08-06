WWE SummerSlam 2019 Full Card

After spending the last four years at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, WWE is finally taking its second-biggest pay-per-view back on the road this year as SummerSlam will take place on Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The show’s card features a boatload of championship matches along with the return of a few legends (Goldberg and Trish Stratus) and a handful of grudge matches involving Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon, Finn Balor and the in-ring debut of Bray Wyatt’s new persona, “The Fiend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full card for SummerSlam 2019 below!

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

After months of trying, Brock Lesnar finally successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins in the closing moments of Extreme Rules to win back the Universal Championship. In the weeks that followed Lesnar brutally assaulted Rollins multiple times, leading to another encounter this week where Rollins could barely stand before Lesnar nailed him with another F-5.

The former champ grabbed a microphone after the beating and swore he’d be at SummerSlam to take down “The Beast.”

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Way back in 2009 Kofi Kingston’s ascent to the top of WWE’s roster was cut short after a feud with Randy Orton. Fast forward 10 years and Kingston has finally established himself as a main event star while reigning as WWE Champion for more than 100 consecutive days.

On the July 23 episode of SmackDown Live Kingston challenged Orton to a title match at SummerSlam, referencing that it was time for payback for what happened a decade prior. Orton said Kingston was “stupid, stupid, stupid” for making the challenge, and promised he’d take Kingston’s title to become a 14-time champion.

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

After weeks of chastising legends like Shawn Michaels and Goldberg for “embarrassing” themselves by returning after their retirement, Dolph Ziggler arrived on Monday Night Raw this week to sign a contract for a match with The Miz at SummerSlam. However Miz revealed after Ziggler signed that the contract wasn’t for a match with him, but rather a match with a WWE legend — Goldberg.

The former WCW Champion stormed the ring and told Ziggler “You’re next!” This will mark Goldberg’s first match since his infamous bout with The Undertaker back at Super ShowDown in June.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Submission Match)

Natalya won a four-way elimination match on the July 15 episode of Raw to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. But what the veteran thought was going to be a bout between friends quickly turned sour when “The Man” called her out for training with Ronda Rousey, then added that she had let her home country of Canada down by not taking charge of the women’s division.

In the weeks that followed the pair released multiple scathing promos on each other, culminating in Natalya adding the extra challenge by adding a Submission match stipulation.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Ember Moon

While the Raw Women’s Championship match has quickly turned into a bitter rivalry, the same can’t be said for the SmackDown women’s title. After beating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a tag match on the July 16 episode of SmackDown, Bayley offered a title shot to her tag partner Ember Moon at SummerSlam. Since then the pair have traded hitting their finisher on each other, though Moon has stayed relatively quiet in her promos.

United States Championship: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

AJ Styles made the shocking choice to turn heel and reform The Club (now The O.C.) back in early July during his feud with Ricochet. The choice turned out to be the right one as Styles used Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as backup to help him win the US title for a third time at Extreme Rules.

But Ricochet quickly proved he wasn’t done with the “Phenomenal One,” as he won a five-man gauntlet match in late July for another shot at the title.

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

With Bayley booked to face Moon for the SmackDown title, Charlotte Flair began complaining backstage about not being booked for SummerSlam despite being the “greatest female superstar of all time.” A week later she interrupted a special appearance from Trish Stratus, challenging the seven-time women’s champion and WWE Hall of Famer to a match.

Stratus retired from wrestling full-time back in 2006, but has since wrestled in 11 WWE matches. Her last singles match took place in 2011 against Vickie Guerrero, which she lost via disqualification.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens’ face turn stared off on a high note at Extreme Rules when he beat Dolph Ziggler in just 17 seconds. He then turned his attention to Shane McMahon, calling out the “Best in the World” for taking up so much television time every week and keeping the rest of the SmackDown roster down.

The former world champ repeatedly attacked McMahon with Stunners on television, then officially challenged McMahon to a match where if he lost, he’d quit the WWE.

Finn Balor vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been captivating WWE fans ever since his Firefly Funhouse segments started popping up every week on WWE television. During the segments he slowly revealed his new, demonic persona — The Fiend — and on July 15 he appeared in-person on an episode of Monday Night Raw and attacked Finn Balor.

In the weeks that followed he has attacked the likes of Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, all while utilizing his new submission finisher The Mandible Claw. Balor challenged Wyatt to try and get some revenge on the menace, which Wyatt accepted.