WWE Superstar Might Have Accidentally Leaked SummerSlam Location

✖

WWE previously revealed the official date for SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 21st. What they didn't reveal was the location of the bi event, as that is set to be revealed during the Belmont Stakes pre-race show on NBC on June 5th. Unfortunately, that might have been revealed early, and most likely accidentally, by WWE superstar Asuka (via Wrestling News.co). Asuka posted a photo to her Instagram from inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, captioned with a flushed face emoji. Since Allegiant Stadium was one of the leading candidates for SummerSlam, it would seem this could very well be the big reveal.

If it is the actual location, it could be that Asuka is part of the WWE crew making the announcement during the pre-show, either live or via a recorded segment to play during the show. You can check out the post below.

The official SummerSlam date was revealed as part of 21 live events as part of WWE's summer tour, and you can check out all of the new dates and locations in the schedule below.

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

Are you excited for SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments!