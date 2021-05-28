WWE SummerSlam Date and More Summer Tour Details Revealed

✖

This morning WWE announced another reason for fans to get excited, as we now have the official details for this year's SummerSlam and more dates for WWE's summer tour. SummerSlam is set to take place on Saturday, August 21st, and fans will learn the location of the big event during the 2021 Belmont Stakes pre-race show on NBC, which will air next Saturday, June 5th. Tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale on Friday, June 18th, and like WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania Backlash, SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

We also got the details on the next 21 live events as part of WWE's summer tour, and you can check out all of the new dates and locations in the schedule below.

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

You can get tickets for the remaining live events starting on Friday, June 11th.

The tour will kick off in Houston, Texas on the July 16th edition of SmackDown, followed by Money In The Bank, and you can check out those dates below.

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Are you excited for the return of live WWE events? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattguilarCB!