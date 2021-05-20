WWE SummerSlam 2021 Location Reportedly Confirmed

✖

WWE's summer schedule for 2021 will see Hell in a Cell on June 20, Money in the Bank on July 18 (reportedly the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to take place in front of fans) and SummerSlam at some point in August. The location of WWE's second-biggest annual show had been heavily speculated in recent weeks, and on Thursday Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso dropped a report stating the show has been confirmed for Nevada. The report also mentioned Money in the Bank taking place somewhere in Texas.

The report didn't outright state it would be in Las Vegas, but that's where WWE would have the best options in terms of venues. Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported earlier in the month that Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, was being considered. That venue can seat up to 72,000 fans at maximum capacity.

This story is developing...