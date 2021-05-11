WWE SummerSlam: Two Possible Arenas Reportedly Being Considered

✖

Numerous reports regarding WWE's SummerSlam 2021 event have been popping up over the past few weeks. Days after WrestleMania 37 brought tens of thousands of live fans to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, Sports Illustrated reported that WWE's second-biggest annual event would be outside of the WWE ThunderDome and feature a live crowd. PWInsider then reported on Monday that the date had been finalized for Aug. 22, though the location still had not been determined.

Dave Meltzer followed that up on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that the company was considering Madison Square Garden in New York City as the possible location. WWE and MSG have a history that stretches back decades, though it has not hosted a SummerSlam event since 1998 (featuring the famous Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker WWF Championship main event).

From 2009-14 WWE held the event every year inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, then moved it to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York from 2015-18. The promotion then decided to start touring the show again in 2019 but was shunted inside the ThunderDome last August due to COVID-19.

But while WWE returning to MSG sounds tantalizing, a separate report popped up on Saturday via Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba. He wrote on the Living The Gimmick Patreon page that one of the top venues being considered is Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium, located just south of the Las Vegas strip, can seat up to 72,000 live fans.

I've checked around locally, and the general consensus is #WWE would like to be out of Florida for this if possible (which, by the day, seems to be). I've heard from multiple sources a major venue out west is being considered. https://t.co/9pWh6HdUoE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 7, 2021

