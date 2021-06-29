WWE SummerSlam 2021 Tickets Update

✖

Tickets for WWE's SummerSlam event this coming August were released last week, and according to Sports Business Journal, more than 30,000 were sold in the first 12 hours. The show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 (the first SummerSlam event to take place on Saturday rather than Sunday) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Those 30,000 tickets already dwarf the crowd size WrestleMania 37 was allowed to have for each night at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium back in April.

Tickets are still available, though Ticketmaster has the "current capacity" listed at just over 41,000. The 2019 SummerSlam event — the last time the show was able to have live fans — 16,904 fans attended at the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The big rumored match for the show is WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns versus a returning John Cena. Both men have teased the idea of the match in recent weeks.

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at, when it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate," Reigns told ACC Network. "Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns also told SportsNation, talking about the rumored matches with Cena and Dwayne Johnson. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

"Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one's footsteps," Cena told Bleacher Report back in April. "This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it's very important to say that he's doing a great job. I feel this is the best he's ever been and that comes with comfort. I don't know what got him over that hill, but he's over it and that's a very important one to jump over."