WWE SummerSlam: Big Change Coming to Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are set to end their months-long feud at WWE SummerSlam. Tensions began on the night after WWE WrestleMania 39 when Lesnar was scheduled to team with Rhodes to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Monday Night Raw, but Lesnar attacked Rhodes before the bell. This set up a match between the two at WWE Backlash, one which Rhodes escaped victoriously. Lesnar got his win back the next month at WWE Night of Champions as he somehow made Rhodes pass out to an arm-based submission. The Beast Incarnate kept his distance in the weeks that followed but roared his way back to television once the road to WWE SummerSlam was set.

It was recently made official that Lesnar vs. Rhodes 3 will go down at WWE SummerSlam. As of this writing, the contest is a standard singles match, but new reports indicate that will change.

According to WRKD Wrestling, a stipulation will be added to the Lesnar vs. Rhodes match at WWE SummerSlam. It is currently unknown what the stipulation will be, but it was previously reported that a dog collar match was rejected by WWE officials.

Rhodes has been no stranger to violent stipulations in his career. Throughout his AEW run, Rhodes infamously put himself through some of the most brutal spots in wrestling history including going through a flaming table, taking an unprotected chair shot to the head, and moonsaulting off the top of a steel cage. Rhodes was also notably in AEW’s first dog collar match when he bested then-AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee on an episode of AEW Dynamite in Fall 2020.

As for Lesnar, the majority of his WWE matches have been standard singles bouts since he returned to the company in 2012. He has had a couple of stipulation bouts including an Extreme Rules match against John Cena in 2012, a steel cage match against Triple H in 2013, a Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker in 2015 and various no disqualification contests scattered over the course of the decade.

WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 5th.

