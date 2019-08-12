WWE

WWE SummerSlam: Fans Losing It Over Ric Flair and The Street Profits

Ric Flair made a surprise appearance on Sunday night at SummerSlam alongside none other than NXT […]

By

Ric Flair made a surprise appearance on Sunday night at SummerSlam alongside none other than NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

The Street Profits started off talking about the women’s tag team championship match earlier on the kickoff show before transitioning into a beat-box version of Flair’s theme as the 16-time World Champion walked into the frame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The charisma between the three men was a sight to behold and fans online absolutely loved it.

We Needed That

It’s A ‘Woo-Off’

Have Mercy

More Please

It’s A Party

Give Us That Reality Show

New Manager?

Tagged:

Related Posts