WWE SummerSlam: Fans Losing It Over Ric Flair and The Street Profits

Ric Flair made a surprise appearance on Sunday night at SummerSlam alongside none other than NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

The Street Profits started off talking about the women’s tag team championship match earlier on the kickoff show before transitioning into a beat-box version of Flair’s theme as the 16-time World Champion walked into the frame.

The charisma between the three men was a sight to behold and fans online absolutely loved it.

We Needed That

I never knew I needed The Street Profits interacting with Ric Flair in my life but there ya go! #SummerSlam — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMc1985) August 12, 2019

It’s A ‘Woo-Off’

Have Mercy

More Please

Okay can we make that Ric Flair and Street Profits bit a weekly thing #SummerSlam — Out of context Cultaholic (@cultaholic_out) August 12, 2019

It’s A Party

Give Us That Reality Show

Cancel one of those USA Network reality shows and give that spot to the Street Profits and Ric Flair… I’m tuning in every week for that 😂 #SummerSlam — DROPKICK (@Dropkick_123) August 12, 2019

New Manager?