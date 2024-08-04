WWE SummerSlam: Liv Morgan Retains Women’s World Championship After Dominik Mysterio Betrayal

WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio kicked off with the Women’s World Championship match with champion Liv Morgan defending against former champion Rhea Ripley. While Dominik Mysterio previously pledged his allegiance to “Mami,” many were skeptical if he was really being honest with his fellow Judgment Day members. Dom accompanied Ripley for her match while Morgan stood alone, playing smug with her opponent. The women started the match with a little chase, getting in each other’s heads and feeling things out.

Ripley eventually got the upper hand and displayed her pure dominance over Morgan with hefty forearms. At one point during the match, things turn pretty sour for Ripley who appears to suffer a pretty gruesome shoulder injury mid-match. While she’s able to rectify the situation temporarily, Morgan is sure to stay on it with heavy boots to her face and arms. She leaves the ring to grab a steel chair but is thwarted by Ripley. When she attempts to pick up the chair knowing it would result in disqualification, she swings it back just far enough for Dom to rip away. They exchange heated words and once again Morgan uses the distraction to hit the ObLIVion to retain the championship. Afterward, Dom smiles at Liv and then the two of them kiss as he walks up the ramp with her.

Backstage, Damian Priest is beyond betrayed as he shouts expletives at the rest of Judgment Day. Finn Balor attempts to calm him down but he isn’t having it. With Morgan taking the title and the man away from Ripley, it’ll be interesting to see if she tears the rest of the stable against her as well. In an interview with ComicBook at the SummerSlam media junket, Ripley said she’d “love” to wrestle Morgan inside of Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood. Ripley last competed at WrestleMania where she hurt her shoulder and was forced to vacate the title which Becky Lynch would win and later, Morgan.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther



Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax



United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight



Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley



Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa



Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as special guest referee



Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

