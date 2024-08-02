Rhea Ripley “Would Love” Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood

Rhea Ripley is involved in one of WWE’s most bitter feuds. After successfully defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40, Ripley was attacked by a returning Liv Morgan in a backstage segment. This attack resulted in Ripley legitimately injuring her shoulder and consequently forced her to vacate her title. In the meantime, Morgan captured the prize and embarked on her “revenge tour,” where she aimed to take everything from her former tag partner. The gold wasn’t enough for Morgan, as she has infiltrated Ripley’s faction, The Judgment Day, and has attempted to seduce Ripley’s on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley returned to WWE programming earlier this summer and has her sights laser-focused on Morgan. The two will do battle at WWE SummerSlam in a singles contest for the WWE Women’s World Championship, but based on how this feud has gone, it will likely be just the first battle in a multi-month war between the two.

Rhea Ripley Wants Liv Morgan Inside Hell in a Cell

Mami wants the chance to compete inside WWE’s satanic structure.

Speaking to ComicBook’s Haley Miller at the WWE SummerSlam media junket, Rhea Ripley responded enthusiastically to the idea of having at Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood in October, noting that her opponent “would have to be” WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

“I would love that,” Ripley said. “I think if I were to have a match at Bad Blood, it would have to be me and Liv Morgan, that is if she survives SummerSlam. She can’t run this time because it’s an actual match.”

WWE quietly retired the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event in 2022, which WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed to ComicBook at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 post-show press conference. Instead, WWE has scattered the Hell in a Cell stipulation to premium live events across the calendar, utilizing it for when feuds warrant it. The resurrection of the WWE Bad Blood event has fans believing Hell in a Cell matches will return at that show, as Bad Blood hosted the first-ever Hell in a Cell match on October 5th, 1997. This year’s WWE Bad Blood is also set for October 5th, meaning it goes down on the 27th anniversary of the inaugural event.

Ripley challenges Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday, August 3rd.

