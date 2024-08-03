WWE Summer Slam: Rhea Ripley Suffers Dislocated Shoulder, Pops It Back In

Rhea Ripley has earned her place as one of the biggest superstars in WWE’s current roster. Entering this year’s Summer Slam as she is looking to swipe the belt from Liv Morgan’s waste, “Mommy” found herself struggling with an injury that has fans wondering just how severe the injury was. During the match, Rhea suffered from a move that seemingly popped her shoulder out of the socket, dislocating it and putting her at a severe disadvantage. Luckily, Ripley was more than ready as she went to extreme measures to make sure that she was back in the game in the face of the dislocation.

Rhea Ripley has been one of the biggest members of Judgement Day, the collection of more brutal wrestlers who join forces to take the professional wrestling world by storm. As a part of the group, Dominik Mysterio has been glued to Rhea’s hip throughout countless matches. Unfortunately, it seems that despite Rhea popping her shoulder back into place thanks to striking it several times against the turnbuckle and outside-of-the-ring border, Dom has switched sides. Thanks to Mysterio’s interference, even Rhea snapping her shoulder back into place wasn’t enough to score her a victory.

Rhea Ripley’s Shoulder Issues And Quick Fix

You can check out an image of Rhea’s injury below, which saw Ripley struggling to get back to her feet. Ripley might have laid it all out in the ring, but even her quick recovery wasn’t enough to combat Dom’s betrayal.

Recently, we here at ComicBook talked with Rhea Ripley about her future, as the superstar was hoping that she had a cage match on the way for the upcoming Bad Blood pay-per-view, “I would love that I think if I were to have a match at Bad Blood, it would have to be me and Liv Morgan, that is if she survives SummerSlam. She can’t run this time because it’s an actual match.”

WWE SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker