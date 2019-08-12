WWE SummerSlam: Ricochet Takes On AJ Styles in Full Nightwing Gear

WWE SummerSlam is one of the biggest wrestling events of the year, and many of the WWE Superstars go all out in order to bring their A-game to their big matches. This is especially true this year for rising star Ricochet, who entered his big match against AJ Styles for the United States Championship in a full body suit inspired by the popular DC Comics hero Nightwing.

Not only does the suit itself have a great shout out to Nightwing in its full black attire, there’s a smart use of blue across the chest in order to mirror Nightwing’s bird insignia on his chest. And while Ricochet wrestled in the full suit, surprisingly, he unfortunately couldn’t use Nightwing’s batons.

Is Ricochet cosplaying as Nightwing? Because I dig it. The suit suits him. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/C7uuGELsZj — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) August 11, 2019

Ricochet’s persona in the WWE so far has been larger than life as he takes on various qualities of a superhero with his high flying moves. It’s no surprise that he dug deep to get this cool shout out to DC Comics, and is probably one of the few people to actually do the kind of crime fighting that Nightwing does in the comics. With his fighting skill and acrobatic prowess, it’s not to far off to imagine Ricochet’s out there secretly beating up bank robbers in the middle of the night.

