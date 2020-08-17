A First Look at WWE's ThunderDome Setup at Orlando's Amway Center

WWE confirmed on Monday that it will be reintroducing live fans to its weekly program via an LED board setup known as the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The setup will make its debut on this Friday's edition of SmackDown and will remain throughout WWE's residency with the arena. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin obtained footage of the setup being built on Monday morning, which you can see below.

"WWE ThunderDome™, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, will take WWE fans' viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting this Friday, August 21 on FOX, kicking off SummerSlam® Weekend," WWE's press release on the ThunderDome's announcement read.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production, said in the release. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.