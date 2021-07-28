✖

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21. The big rumor surrounding the show, which has already become evident by what matches have been either announced or hinted at, is that WWE wants to make the show the biggest pro wrestling event of the year. On Wednesday the company upped the ante by announcing that Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Tiffany Haddish will host the show's official SummerSlam After-Party. The event is described as "exclusive, invite-only... will feature WWE Superstars, celebrity guests and much more." The event is sponsored by Pure Life Purified Water and also sees WWE make a donation to Haddish's She Ready Foundation, whose mission is "to protect, provide resources, and ensure normalcy for foster children through sponsorship, suitcase donations, mentoring, and counseling."

"I'm really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam After-Party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I've never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I've definitely helped a lot of foster kids," Haddish told Entertainment Tonight, which broke the news of the event.

"WWE's mission is to put smiles on people's faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam After-Party, Tiffany Haddish. We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas," Stephanie McMahon said in a statement.

Below is every match for the event that has either been officially announced or teased on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins vs. Edge

The obvious main event for the show is Reigns vs. Cena, who just returned to the company earlier this month at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Cena immediately called out Reigns for his tyrannical behavior as Universal Champion, but "The Tribal Chief" rejected his offer for a match. Finn Balor then stepped up to face Reigns, which the champion expected, but don't be surprised if this match is what eventually leads to Reigns vs. Cena.