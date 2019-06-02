WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Full Card

WWE latest event as part of their ongoing deal with the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, Super ShowDown, will take place this Friday at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah.

The event features nine matches, headlined by a returning Bill Goldberg as he takes on The Undertaker for the first time ever. Other notable matches include Triple H vs. Randy Orton, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler and Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other big stars like Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles have also been announced for the show, though neither have been officially booked as of yet.

Check out the full card for Super ShowDown below.

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

For the first time ever, Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker will lock horns inside of a WWE ring in a one-on-one match. A bout between the two was hinted way back at the 2017 Royal Rumble when “The Deadman” managed to eliminate Goldberg from the 30-man Rumble match, but the WWE Hall of Famer quickly turned his attention back towards the Universal Championship and Brock Lesnar. His last match came at WrestleMania 33, when he dropped the title to Lesnar in just under five minutes.

Undertaker’s last match came at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when he and Kane teamed up against Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins’ next contender was originally supposed to be decided in a four-way match between AJ Styles, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley on the May 27 episode of Raw. However when Styles had to be pulled from the match due to a legitimate injury, Corbin was added to the match in his place and wound up winning by pinning Miz.

If Corbin were to win, it would mark his first reign as a world champion since joining the WWE.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

With Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar all stepping up as potential contenders to his WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston wound up getting blindsided by a sneak attack from a returning Dolph Ziggler on the May 21 episode of SmackDown Live. In a series of emotional promos, Ziggler explained that he felt all of the opportunities that Kingston had been getting in recent months should have gone to him. Ziggler challenged Kingston to a title match at Super ShowDown, which the champ accepted.

Prior to his return, Ziggler’s only appearance on WWE television in 2019 came at the Royal Rumble when he competed in the Men’s Rumble match.

Intercontinental Champion “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Andrade

After trading victories during the Superstar Shake-up back in April, Finn Balor and Andrade restarted their rivalry at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when Andrade brutalized the reigning Intercontinental Champion with a sunset flip powerbomb from the top of the ladder onto another ladder below.

WWE announced when the match was originally booked that Balor would use his “Demon” persona for the match. Balor last used the “Demon” at WrestleMania 35 to defeat Bobby Lashley, winning the Intercontinental Championship for the second time.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Even though “The Game” and “The Viper” have more than 15 years of history, the two haven’t been in a one-on-one match since an episode of Raw back in 2010.

The build for this match has centered around promo packages recapping their feud, starting with the formation of Evolution and ending with their WrestleMania 25 WWE Championship match.

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

After narrowly escaping a cage match against The Miz at Money in the Bank, Shane McMahon turned his attention to Roman Reigns after “The Big Dog” hit Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch on his first night on SmackDown Live.

While the match is booked as a one-on-one bout, McMahon will likely have help from Elias and Drew McIntyre, as both have been doing his bidding in recent weeks.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman will square off in a battle of two of WWE’s strongest wrestlers.

Weeks after the match was announced, the two came to blows during a four-way match for a shot at Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship during the Memorial Day episode of Raw. The two wound up brawling their way through the crowd, eliminating themselves from the match and allowing Baron Corbin to pick up the win.

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party

Even though he’s been attacking wrestlers like R-Truth, the Hardy Boyz and Rey Mysterio on television for more than a month, Lars Sullivan has yet to have a match on WWE’s main roster. That will change at Super ShowDown as “The Freak” will take on all three members of Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) in a three-on-one handicap match

50-Man Battle Royal

WWE is promoting a 50-man Battle Royal for the event, which they claim will be the largest in company history.

The promotion has yet to announce who will be involved in the match, but based sheer numbers a large portion of the WWE locker room will likely be involved. The only wrestlers that (reportedly) won’t be on the show for certain are John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Aleister Black.