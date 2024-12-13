WWE Superstar Rumored to Finally Return After Year Away

After 16 years, Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to make its grand return to TV this weekend on NBC, and the card is stacked with several opportunities for Championship Gold. That said, it seems there might be another long-awaited return during the night’s festivities. According to a report from WrestleVotes, sources are indicating that Charlotte Flair’s return is imminent, and she could show up in WWE for the first time in over a year this weekend. It’s also stated that creative was already approached about her return, so we just might see The Queen making her grand return this Saturday Night.

On X WrestleVotes wrote, “Sources indicate that Charlotte Flair’s return is imminent, with the possibility of it happening as soon as this weekend on NBC. We are told creative was tasked earlier this week with structuring the presentation of her return.”

A Long-Awaited Return

Charlotte has been out of action since December of 2023. During a match with Asuka, Flair suffered several injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Recently she had fans buzzing about a potential return when she posted photos of herself with several others training at Flatbacks Wrestling School. In an interview with the Forever Young Podcast, Flair provided some insight into how she initially felt after the injury and her approach in coming back to the ring (H/T Yahoo!).

“When it first happened, I thought my life was over [laughs],” Flair said. “I was like, oh my gosh, a perfect storm, my husband [Andrade] had just come back to the company, or was on his way back. I knew he was gonna be debuting soon, and I just, from the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m gonna come back the best version of The Queen, and when I do come back…you never like to be sidelined due to an injury.”

“But then again, I’m not sure if I would have ever sidelined myself had it not been for the injury, so it’s been a challenge, but a challenge I know that’s gonna make me better in the long run,” Flair said.

The New Title Scene

If Flair does make her WWE return at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it will be interesting to see where her return is placed in the show and whom she initially interacts with. The card includes a Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky, and Morgan is currently in a longer running feud with Rhea Ripley, so if Flair were to show up here, it would make sense that she would have some future involvement with that feud.

That could very well work, but when Flair was last in WWE she was a part of the SmackDown roster, and Morgan is the World Women’s Champion on Raw. It would certainly be a way to make a big event even bigger though, and would make for a huge pop from the crowd if she does show up in the building.

The good news is there are two more Women’s Championships in the mix since she was last in WWE, with both the Women’s United States Title and the Women’s Intercontinental Title in play. Having Flair be a part of either one would instantly provide a legitimate threat, and would also allow her to take on some new opponents as well.

What do you want to see if Flair makes her return this weekend? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!