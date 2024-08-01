WWE Survivor Series 2024 Scheduled For International Location

WWE’s premium live event strategy continues to evolve. Beginning in 2018, WWE inked a multi-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring two premium live events to the country annually. When the company returned to live crowds in Summer 2021 after pandemic precautions eased up, WWE put an added emphasis on the international market, holding B-shows like WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico and France while “big five” event WWE Money in the Bank emanated from London and Toronto. This summer alone, WWE’s premium live event calendar has ventured to Saudi Arabia, Scotland, and has Germany on the horizon.

Throughout this overseas expansion, WWE has noted that it will continue to hold its four cornerstone events (WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE SummerSlam, WWE Survivor Series) in North America.

WWE Brings Survivor Series to Vancouver

Another “big five” premium live event is taking place outside of the United States.

As announced in a press release, WWE Survivor Series 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 30th in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, once again featuring WWE Survivor Series: WarGames branding. This will be the first time that WWE Survivor Series goes down in Vancouver. Pre-sale details for WWE Survivor Series 2024 will be made available here.

This announcement comes roughly four months after WWE President Nick Khan opened up about WWE’s premium live event strategy moving forward, where he noted that WWE’s “big five” events will continue to be exclusive to North American markets. WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE SummerSlam, WWE Money in the Bank, and WWE Survivor Series have all been staples of the United States except for a couple of occasions, as WWE SummerSlam 2019 and WWE Money in the Bank 2024 both took place in Toronto.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 will be the third-consecutive edition of the event to host WarGames matches. Current WWE storylines are angling for a massive double steel cage match to go down at the event, as it has long been speculated that another Bloodline Civil War will take place in the iconic WCW stipulation. Roman Reigns is expected to return at WWE SummerSlam and begin a feud with The Bloodline’s new leader, Solo Sikoa, bringing his original crew of himself and The Usos to battle Sikoa’s stable that includes Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

WWE Survivor Series goes down on Saturday, November 30th.