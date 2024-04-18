WWE's Future Premium Live Event Strategy Revealed: What Shows Will Go International?

The global leader in sports-entertainment is bent on reinforcing the first half of that title. Since returning to live crowds in Summer 2021, WWE has put an added emphasis on bringing premium live events to international markets. This has been exemplified with WWE's annual WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and recent trips to the United Kingdom for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and WWE Money in the Bank 2023. That international tour reaches a fever pitch this summer, as WWE is set to venture to France, Canada, Scotland, and Germany all within the next four months.

WWE's International Endeavors Surge Forward

(Photo: WWE)

Those overseas adventures are part of an ongoing strategy for WWE.

Speaking during the World Congress of Sports, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that WWE's "big five" premium live events of WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE Money in the Bank, WWE SummerSlam and WWE Survivor Series will remain based out of North American markets for the foreseeable future. The remaining premium live events, traditionally referred to as WWE's "B-shows," will air from international markets.

Those international "B-shows" have been a mix of pre-established events, like WWE Backlash and WWE Elimination Chamber, as well as new ones that are centered around their location, such as WWE Clash at the Castle and WWE Bash in Berlin.

WWE has six premium live events on its calendar from now through August. With 2023 hosting 11 main roster PLEs in total, that would leave at least two more events to take place in the fourth quarter, likely to be WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Survivor Series.

