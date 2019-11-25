Team SmackDown Wins Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

The men from team RAW, SmackDown, and NXT went head to head on Sunday night at Survivor Series in Chicago. And the match itself got off to a surprising start.

WALTER, who has yet to be defeated during his NXT UK run, was eliminated just moments into the match following a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre, shocking the crowd and nearly sending them into a frenzy with “bulls**t” chants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Gable and Ricochet picked things up moments later with some crazy offense and amateur wrestling style transitions. That was quickly ended when Kevin Owens came off the top rope with a splash to eliminate Gable.

Ciampa took out Owens with a second rope DDT, seemingly styled after Randy Orton’s, then faced off with Orton next. Ciampa dodged an RKO and sent him to the outside and followed that up going for the same hanging DDT but Orton dodged it.

Orton hit an RKO on Ciampa but didn’t realize Damien Priest had been tagged in. Orton hit him with an RKO anyway and eliminated Priest. Moments later, Riddle rolled up Orton for the pin. Orton then hit him with an RKO and Corbin covered to eliminate Riddle. Wow, the eliminations were coming at a much faster clip in this match than the women’s elimination match that opened the show.

Strowman went crazy hitting people for a moment but was taken out on the outside and was eliminated via countout.

Ricochet hit some high spots, taking out Reigns on the outside, but received the End of Days from Corbin back in the ring to be eliminated.

Mustafa Ali tried to carry the load for SmackDown with Reigns taken out on the outside. Rollins came into the match for the very first time at this point, and Ali hit a Tornado DDT out of the corner to him. He followed that up with a suicide dive to the outside on Ciampa and Rollins.

Back in the ring, Ali was distracted from the outside and was hit by a Rollins Curb Stomp to be eliminated.

McIntyre went to hit a Claymore Kick on Ciampa but ran into a Spear from Reigns to be eliminated. Moments later, there was miscommunication between Corbin and Reigns. Corbin tagged himself in and Reigns came back by Spearing his own man and Corbin was pinned by Ciampa.

This left the final four of Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. The crowd was very pro-NXT at this point. Rollins and Reigns seemingly made an alliance to take out the remaining two from NXT.

Reigns and Rollins went to the outside and cleared an announce table to set up the old Shield spot. As Ciampa was lifted to Reigns shoulders, Keith Lee ran in to take out everyone. Ciampa hit a knee to Rollins back in the ring and hit Project Ciampa for a near fall.

Back in the ring, Ciampa and Rollins traded offense before Reigns hit Ciampa with a Spear and Rollins followed with a Curb Stomp for the pin.

This left the final three of Lee, Rollins, and Reigns. The Chicago crowd started chanting “Back In His Glory!” Lee hit some offense before Rollins fought back and hit a Frog Splash for a near fall. Rollins went for the Curb Stomp but ran into Lee’s Jackhammer for a pin, leaving just Lee and Reigns.

Lee kicked out of two Superman Punches in an incredibly close count (the ref actually slapped the mat for three). Lee struggled to his feet and Reigns went for the Spear, but Lee dodged it into a huge powerbomb for a near fall.

Might not have got the win, but MY GOODNESS WHAT A NIGHT FOR @RealKeithLee! 🙌 ➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X pic.twitter.com/FyxAPUF03N — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 25, 2019

Lee went to the second rope but missed a moonsault. Reigns then hit the Spear for the pinfall.

After the match, Lee and Reigns had a moment.

Feel free to run that one back any time, @RealKeithLee and @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/k70bNMje48 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 25, 2019

Order of Elimination: