WWE Survivor Series: How to Watch, Start Time, Match Card

WWE presents Survivor Series on Sunday evening, the second-longest running yearly event in the WWE.

The first incarnation of Survivor Series occurred in 1987, two years after WrestleMania made its debut. The 2018 edition of Survivor Series marks the 32nd edition of the show.

NXT TakeOver War Games 2 kicked off Survivor Series weekend on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the very same venue where Suvivor Series will take place tonight. As usual, NXT presented a tremendous show that will be very hard for the main roster to top. RAW and SmackDown have their work cut out for them once again if they want fans to be talking about their show ahead of their NXT counterparts come Monday morning.

When To Watch: WWE Survivor Series officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a two hour long kickoff show that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: WWE Survivor Series will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for the 2018 WWE Survivor Series is as follows:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion ShinsukeNakamura

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus)

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin)

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ruby Riott (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss)

Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable)

The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)

Remember to check in with us here at ComicBook.com during the show for full results and analysis. Let us know in the comments section below what you are most looking forward to tonight at WWE Survivor Series!