Why The Rock Didn’t Appear at WWE Survivor Series Last Night

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was all over WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday night. Between the show being sponsored by his new Netflix film, Red Notice, and it being the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, WWE loaded up the show with video packages celebrating both. But by the end of the night Johnson never actually appeared at the event either in-person or via video message, much to the frustration of fans watching along at home. So why didn’t Johnson pop up somewhere? According to Dave Meltzer, it was a combination of his busy filming schedule and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Johnson is currently in Europe shooting a movie and that international travel restrictions and required quarantine would have made it impossible for him to appear at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It’s worth noting that one of the crossovers WWE had with Red Notice — in which Vince McMahon arrived holding what he claimed to be the “real” Cleopatra golden egg — will continue on tonight’s Monday Night Raw as Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are trying to find out who stole the egg worth $100 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson spoke with ComicBook earlier this month while promoting the movie and discussed the possibility of coming back for one more match with his cousin Roman Reigns, who closed Survivor Series by beating WWE Champion Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”