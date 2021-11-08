WWE Stars Call Out Company for Survivor Series’ Booking

WWE took an odd turn with their booking over the weekend, announcing the lineups for every team in the upcoming Survivor Series elimination tag team matches via Twitter. The men’s five-on-five match will see Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and The Mysterios vs. Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Sami Zayn and Happy Corbin, while the women’s bout will have Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Aliyah taking on Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina. Fans were quick to point out that the vast majority of these wrestlers (including the entirety of the Raw men’s team) was a member of the opposite brand less than a month ago.

But the fans weren’t the only ones who were confused as both Woods and Ricochet took to Twitter over the weekend to poke a few holes in the booking’s logic. Ricochet pointed out that there were no qualifying matches for any of the teams, something that has often been used in the past and is a great way of filling up TV episodes with matches that actually have some stakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/KingRicochet/status/1457432994461982720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Woods, recently crowned King of the Ring, then took things a step further by asking aloud what was actually on the line in these matches. When Rollins tried to interject, Woods laughed at him.

“Also, what do we get when we win? I love fighting for more than the winners purse,” Woods wrote, responding to the @WWEonFOX account.

https://twitter.com/AustinCreedWins/status/1457467138361511937?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Woods then posted a video on Monday proposing that the winning team should get the chance to fight for the final five spots in next year’s Royal Rumble while the losing team has to fight over who gets stuck with the first five entries into the 30-man match. Do you like the sound of this idea? Let us know down in the comments!

https://twitter.com/AustinCreedWins/status/1457756558893400065?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Woods won the King of the Ring tournament back at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, then cut an emotional promo backstage. The 11-time tag team champion had spoken in numerous interviews leading up to the tournament about how much King of the Ring means to him.

“I already thought I felt everything, you know? Like almost 20 years in wrestling and this is like the only real thing, this and Tag Team stuff, I love Tag-Team wrestling, but this is like the only singles accolade that I ever cared about. Titles are cool, even like that white leather IC title is so dope, but like i only care about this,” he said.

“Like you know you can do something and you know that it’s possible but there’s something in your head that says this will never happen, this is a pipe dream,” he added. “Like you’ve done well enough, you know. Be happy with what you have you know. I guess I never actually like really believed this would ever really happen for me, so…”