WWE Suspends Robert Roode, Primo Colon for Wellness Policy Violations

Just two days after WWE released four Superstars — Luke Haper, Sin Cara and The Ascension — the company reportedly suspended another pair of wrestlers for violating the company’s Wellness Polucy. According to a statement made by the company, former tag team champions Robert Roode and Primo Colon were both hit with 30-day suspensions, though it was not revealed what banned substance was found in either case. Roode has been featured on television as a bit player in recent weeks alongside his tag partner Dolph Ziggler in the Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin storyline, though his last appearance had him getting carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Colon hasn’t appeared on WWE television since August 2018. Despite still being under contract with the company, he and Epico have been working for his father’s wrestling promotion WWC in Puerto Rico over the past few months.

“WWE has suspended Eddie Colón (Primo) and Robert Roode each for 30 days effective immediately, for a first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy,” the company statement read.

This story is developing…