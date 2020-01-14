WWE’s The Miz Announced to Host New USA Competition Series Cannonball

WWE Superstar The Miz will host Cannonball, a brand-new competition show, this summer on the USA Network according to The Wrap. Described as “Wipeout-esque,” the show will see Miz, Rosci Diaz and Simon Gibson watch contestants from all over the country compete in the “biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created” for a grand prize of $10,000. The series is produced by ITV American’s ITV Entertainment and is created by executive producer John de Mol. The first season has been picked up for 10 episodes.

Miz, who currently stars in the reality series Miz & Mrs on the same network, released a quick statement on Twitter after the show was officially announced.

Incredibly honored to be the host of @USA_Network’s new show “Cannonball.” Every project for me is a passion project because I put everything into making it the very best it can be. Along w/ me are 2 incredible talents, @rocsidiaz & @simeygibson the chemistry is 🔥 #Cannonball https://t.co/k8kQHPFbVw — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 14, 2020

USA put out a quick biography on the former WWE Champion along with the show’s announcement.

“First introduced to TV audiences as one of the seven strangers on ‘The Real World: Back to New York,’ Mizanin parlayed his reality TV fame into a successful WWE career,” the release read. “Making his WWE debut in 2006, he has since gone on to hold multiple championship titles including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship. Mizanin has also starred in several films produced by WWE Studios, including ‘The Marine 3: Homefront,’ ‘The Marine 4: Moving Target,’ ‘The Marine 5: Battleground,’ ‘The Marine 6: Close Quarters,’ ‘Christmas Bounty’ and ‘Santa’s Little Helper.’”

Along with the show’s announcement, Miz recently turned heel while on the Friday Night SmackDown roster. After trying and failing to get revenge on Bray Wyatt for invading his home at TLC, Miz snapped on Kofi Kingston following a singles match. He then realigned himself with his old tag team partner John Morrison, who recently signed a new multi-year deal to return to the company.

In terms of success in the WWE, few can match the decade Miz had in the 2010s. Not only did he win the main event of WrestleMania XXVII as WWE Champion, but he tied Kingston for the most championship wins in the company over the 10-year span. He’s just one reign short of tying Chris Jericho for most reigns as Intercontinental Champion, and needs to hold it for just a few weeks to break Pedro Morales’ record for most combined days with the title.