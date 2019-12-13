WWE TLC: Ladder Match Added To The Card

WWE has announced a ladder stipulation for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at this Sunday’s TLC PPV event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The New Day will now defend their titles against The Revival with the added variable of ladders surrounding the ring this Sunday night on the WWE Network. While the match had previously been announced, the stipulation was not added until Friday afternoon.

The Revival became the new number one contenders following a tag team elimination match during last Friday night’s SmackDown that also featured Shorty G and Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party. The final two teams were Shorty G and Ali against The Revival.

The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – TLC Match

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD

Which match at WWE TLC are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.