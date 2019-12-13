WWE TLC: Ladder Match Added To The Card

WWE has announced a ladder stipulation for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at this Sunday’s TLC PPV event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The New Day will now defend their titles against The Revival with the added variable of ladders surrounding the ring this Sunday night on the WWE Network. While the match had previously been announced, the stipulation was not added until Friday afternoon.
The Revival became the new number one contenders following a tag team elimination match during last Friday night’s SmackDown that also featured Shorty G and Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party. The final two teams were Shorty G and Ali against The Revival.
The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:
- Non-Title Match
WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
- TLC Match
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match – Ladder Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
- Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – TLC Match
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch
- Tables Match
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD
