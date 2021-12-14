WWE NXT Stars Launch Auction to Help Victims of Waukesha Parade Attack

On Nov. 21 tragedy struck the town of Waukesha, Wisconsin when alleged driver Darrell E. Brooks drove an SUV through the annual Christmas parade, killing six while injuring 62. Tommaso Ciampa, WWE star and the current NXT Champion, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he would be auctioning off some exclusive merchandise in order to help the victims and their families. Ciampa wrote, “My wife was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. It’s where we bought our first home and started our family with Willow. Regardless of where life takes me, WI will always be my home away from home…I am deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place at this years annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. With the help of everyone at NXT, we will be auctioning off 10 event-used items from (NXT) War Games 2021.

“All proceeds go directly to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. To view and bid on items, simply go to EBay and search ‘We are NXT Waukesha.’ Thank you,” he added. The items include autographed t-shirts and posters as well as props used throughout the various matches, including Ciampa’s trademark crutch.

https://twitter.com/NXTCiampa/status/1470742484368121856?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The items listed can be found here and will still be up for action across the next six days. NXT WarGames saw Ciampa team with Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight to take on Bron Breakker, Carmello Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo in a WarGames match while representing the changing of eras from NXT to NXT 2.0. Breakker picked up the win for his team by pinning Ciampa. Days later, both Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly bid farewell to NXT as their WWE contracts expired.

This story is developing…